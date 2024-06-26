Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $133,701,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,515,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.