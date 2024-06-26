Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives “Sell” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their sell rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.96.

NET stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,766 shares of company stock valued at $56,278,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

