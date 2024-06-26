Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.58.

OKTA stock opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 310,918 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

