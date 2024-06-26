TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average is $142.97. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

