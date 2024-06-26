Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

