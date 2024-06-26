Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cutera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Cutera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CUTR

Cutera Price Performance

CUTR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.42. Cutera has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cutera by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $33,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.