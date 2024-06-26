MoneyLion’s (ML) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE ML opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.80. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

