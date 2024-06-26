MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $638.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Shares of MSCI opened at $488.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.73 and a 200-day moving average of $531.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in MSCI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in MSCI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

