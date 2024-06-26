GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $97.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

GMS stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. GMS has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

