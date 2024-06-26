Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $68.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

