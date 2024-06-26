Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.