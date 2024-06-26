CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

