StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -227.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,312,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.