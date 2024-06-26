Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 15.7 %

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

