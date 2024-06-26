Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $81,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 369.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 886,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 697,248 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 278,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 221,380 shares during the last quarter.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

