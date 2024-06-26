Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut Biomea Fusion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 6.1 %

BMEA opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.35.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

