Couchbase’s (BASE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $267,208.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,848 shares of company stock worth $1,547,562 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

