Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $126.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.30.

TSLA stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

