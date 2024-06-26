Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

ALKT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.90.

ALKT stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.46. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $5,569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

