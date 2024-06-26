CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $660,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 38.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

