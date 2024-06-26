Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

