argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $480.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $451.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.25 and a 200-day moving average of $386.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 144.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in argenx by 42.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in argenx by 36.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

