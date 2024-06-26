Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $597.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $192.25. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.