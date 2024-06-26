AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AEYE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

AudioEye Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 million, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

