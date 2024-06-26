StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

