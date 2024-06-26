StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $37.90.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
