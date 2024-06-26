Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.49. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $282,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 236,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,897,000 after acquiring an additional 152,413 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

