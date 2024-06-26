Smartsheet’s (SMAR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. Smartsheet has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,184. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

