Progress Software’s (PRGS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PRGS opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

