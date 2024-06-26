Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

