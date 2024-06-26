M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Evercore ISI

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.48.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

