Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $282.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.52.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $240.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $242.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

