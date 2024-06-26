Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,984,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

