FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

FONAR Trading Up 2.6 %

FONAR stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. FONAR has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FONAR by 725.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in FONAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Articles

