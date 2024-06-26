Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $370.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of POOL opened at $310.74 on Tuesday. Pool has a 52-week low of $299.24 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.60 and its 200-day moving average is $379.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pool by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.