Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.8 %

WOLF stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

