Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Bank of America

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

