J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.29.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $5,781,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

