PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

