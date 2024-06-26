Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. Analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
