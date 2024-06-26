Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. Analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Further Reading

