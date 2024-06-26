Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Critical Comparison

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tesla and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 6 17 11 0 2.15 Lightning eMotors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tesla presently has a consensus price target of $187.30, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Tesla has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tesla and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $96.77 billion 6.17 $15.00 billion $3.92 47.79 Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.02 $15.17 million ($11.19) -0.01

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 14.37% 13.18% 7.72% Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89%

Summary

Tesla beats Lightning eMotors on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Free Report)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.