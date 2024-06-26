Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.