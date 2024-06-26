Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

