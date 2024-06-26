Financial Survey: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.24, suggesting that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.49, suggesting that its stock price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies -10.53% -4.23% -2.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 4 1 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $19.97, indicating a potential upside of 20.21%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.94, indicating a potential upside of 124.29%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $168.41 million 22.47 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 1.05 -$128.44 million ($1.41) -8.52

Pagaya Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark



CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Pagaya Technologies



Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

