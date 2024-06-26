Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) vs. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences 315.54% -81.10% 437.75% Fulcrum Therapeutics -3,470.05% -40.60% -37.19%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences $18.22 million 0.04 $52.98 million ($5.93) 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics $2.81 million 132.26 -$97.33 million ($1.60) -3.74

Evofem Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evofem Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 160.39%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics beats Evofem Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of rare neuromuscular, muscular, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and MyoKardia, Inc. to discover and develop therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was Incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

