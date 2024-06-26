NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. NetEase has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

