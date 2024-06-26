Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $490,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,000,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,050,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.