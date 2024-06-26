Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $490,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,000,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,050,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.