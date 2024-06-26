MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HZO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MarineMax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MarineMax by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $731.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.