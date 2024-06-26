The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 29,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $109,134.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,623.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,606 shares of company stock valued at $759,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,681,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $324.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.95. RealReal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

