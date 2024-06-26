The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.76.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RealReal
Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,681,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RealReal Stock Performance
NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $324.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.95. RealReal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RealReal
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- About the Markup Calculator
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.