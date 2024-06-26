Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLNK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blink Charging Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $280.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.76.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blink Charging
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.