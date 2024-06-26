Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $280.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.76.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

