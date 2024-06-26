Head to Head Analysis: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.44 billion 0.37 $66.82 million $2.55 7.29 Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.00 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Insurance and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 5.29% 19.67% 2.66% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of -8.36, indicating that its stock price is 936% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Atlas Financial on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for various carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

